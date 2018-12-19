ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - An Asheville faces up to 15 years behind bars for selling cocaine at a local pub.
On Wednesday, the office of the District Attorney for Buncombe County announced that 52-year-old Michael Chambers was convicted for several drug-related charges. Those charges include:
- trafficking opium and/or heroin
- trafficking cocaine
- possession of firearm by felon
- possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana
Chambers, who the DA says attained the status of habitual felon, was arrested following a joint investigation in 2015 betweeen North Carolina Law Enforcement and Buncombe Anti-Crime Task Force.
The investigation began when both teams received information that individuals, including Chambers, were selling cocaine to patrons of the Charlotte Street Grill and Pub. Investigators conducted surveillance and used undercover agents to make cocaine purchases from Chambers and other co-conspirators.
Superior Court judge Peter B. Knight sentenced Chambers to between 138 to 178 months in prison; the maximum possible sentence in that range is just shy of 15 years. Knight consolidated all of Chambers' charges into one trafficking charge for sentencing.
