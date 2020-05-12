ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office have been found to be completely justified in opening fire upon an armed gunman on March 31, 2020 outside the Buncombe County Courthouse and Asheville City Hall.
Back in March, Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said the SBI was investigating after a call about an active shooting at the county courthouse ended with the suspect deceased and a deputy suffering injuries.
Deputies tweeted just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday that the county courthouse was secure and there was no longer an active threat. Around 10 a.m. Buncombe County Government issued an email alert warning of a reported active shooter at the county courthouse.
The courthouse is located at 60 Court Plaza.
People were asked to avoid downtown Asheville while police and deputies responded.
Miller said deputies were called to the courthouse at 9:49 a.m.
Shots were fired from a parked car outside of the building as a probation officer was walking outside the courthouse, Miller said. The car was parked in a lot outside the courthouse.
Asheville Police released additional information on the incident, saying the suspect - Shane Tilman Kent, 29, of Asheville - fired the shots from a Chevrolet SUV that was not registered to him.
Kent was reportedly known by law enforcement. Deputies immediately responded to the scene, resulting in Kent's death.
Lt. Dale Den Ouden with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office was injured during the incident. Lt. Ouden, who has been with the agency for nearly 27 years, was treated at an area hospital for his non-life threatening injuries and has since been released from the hospital.
No courthouse employees or bystanders were hurt.
Asheville Police initially began investigating, but the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations has since taken over the primary investigation.
District Attorney Greg Newman, the elected District Attorney for Henderson, Polk and Transylvania counties, but was asked to review this case for Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams since Williams observed the incident and was a potential witness.
“I have met with the NC State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) agents who conducted the investigation of this event. Following my meeting with them, as well as my review of their interviews and video tapes, it is clear that Deputies Ernst and Robinson performed their duties admirably and within the guidelines for North Carolina peace officers. There is absolutely no violation of North Carolina law by these officers and I commend Ernst and Robinson, and the many other Buncombe County deputies and Asheville Police officers, for bringing this significant threat to public safety to a successful conclusion. It is unfortunate when our law enforcement officers must use force to restore order, but in this situation, no other choice was available,” said Mr. Newman.
“I spoke personally with Sheriff Miller last week and discussed my findings with him. I recommended that the two deputies be cleared for active service. Naturally, the return to active duty will be determined by the sheriff,” added District Attorney Newman.
