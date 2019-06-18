ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Three felons have all been prosecuted separately and sentenced to prison on gun possession charges in the Western North Carolina district, the U.S. Attorney's office says.
Dennis MacAuthor Rice, 50, of Barnardsville, was sentenced to 77 months in prison and three years of supervised release, officials say.
According to court records, in June of 2018, an undercover officer met with Rice.
During the meeting, the undercover officer purchased a firearm with a magazine that contained three rounds of ammunition, from Rice, officers say.
Rice was convicted in August of 2014 for possession of a stolen vehicle and, as a result of that conviction, he is prohibited from possessing a firearm, the court says.
Brandon Kendrick James, 33, of Greensboro, N.C., was sentenced to 57 months in prison and three years of supervised release, officials say.
Court records show that on October 1, 2018, Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a dispute in Candler, N.C., in which James was involved.
While on the scene, law enforcement found in the glove compartment of James’ vehicle a semi-automatic pistol loaded with one round of ammunition in the chamber.
Next to the firearm was a large capacity magazine, loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.
James was previously convicted of selling cocaine, and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Steven Vincent Thomas White, 33, of Asheville, was sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release, officials say.
According to court records, on July 25, 2018, a deputy with the Buncombe County’s Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle White was driving.
Over the course of the traffic stop, law enforcement recovered a loaded firearm from a backpack that belonged to White, located inside the vehicle.
White has a prior federal drug conspiracy conviction and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. White was on federal supervised release at the time he committed the offense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.