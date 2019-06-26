YORK COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) US Attorney Sherri A. Lydon's office announced Wednesday that a Gaffney man accused of shooting a South Carolina State Trooper faces additional charges.
It was on June 2 in York County around 7:45 p.m. when SCDPS said Trooper Paul Wise attempted a traffic stop on a driver for not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver didn't stop, and a chase ensued. Eventually, the chase ended at Camp Canaan Campground, when the suspect exited his car and the two exchanged gunfire.
Both Trooper Wise and the man, identified as William "Willie" Bernard Wright of Gaffney, were injured in the incident.
SLED was called in to help investigate the trooper-involved shooting. Through their investigation, the agency determined Wright would be charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a violent felony.
He also was charged by SCHP with failure to stop at a blue light.
Now, Lydon said Wright has been charged in federal court with a one-count indictment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
“Violence against law enforcement will not be tolerated in our state,” said U.S. Attorney Lydon. “Officers put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe every single day. Our commitment to them is that when they are met with violence, we will hold offenders accountable."
Wright faces a maximum sentence of ten years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000, and three years of supervised release on the federal indictment.
Lydon says if the court determines that his charges be enhanced based on his prior criminal record, Wright may face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum of life, a fine of $250,000 and five years supervised release.
