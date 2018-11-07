ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - A North Carolina man faces nearly 17 years in prison for stabbing a woman repeatedly in 2017.
The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office says Malik Erik Johnson pleaded guilty on November 1 to charges of Attempted First Degree Murder.
Johnson was accused of attempted murder after a woman was found stabbed multiple times near White Fawn Drive on August 21, 2017.
The 22-year-old woman was taken to Mission Hospital and was stabilized. Johnson was later arrested near Spencer and was found with the victim's vehicle. The car along with personal items were stolen in this incident.
Johnson already had outstanding warrants for First Degree Murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon at the time of his arrest.
Asheville PD collaborated with Salisbury PD and Nort Carolina SBI to locate Johnson.
Johnson was also convicted of Second Degree Murder in Rowan County on August 6, 2018; the sentence for attempted murder will run concurrently with the sentence imposed in that case.
The NC Division of Adult Corrections projects that Johnson will remain behind bars through January 6, 2052.
