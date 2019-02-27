Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Wednesday, the District Attorney's Office for the State of North Carolina in District 41 released the findings of an officer involved crash resulting in a civilian's death from January 30, 2019.
The district attorney's office says the accident happened at the intersection of Highway 221 and Pitts Station Road.
According to the statement, the citizen, was traveling south on Highway 221 enroute to their job. The officer was driving north on 221 headed to a training center with the NC Forestry Service in Avery County. The citizen turned left in front of the officer, who was found to have the right of way, thus being struck by the officer.
The district attorney's office says the event date recorder in the vehicle showed the vehicle was traveling at the speed limit and up to four miles over, and camera's inside the vehicle revealed the deputy was not distracted with a phone or anything inside the car when the accident happened.
The exterior view of the dash camera showed the officer had a green light as he approached the intersection, that the citizen failed to yield to the officers oncoming vehicle before entering the intersection and turning across the oncoming traffic.
The citizen was not wearing a seatbelt, and was partially ejected from the vehicle, suffering fatal injuries.
It was the finding of the district attorney's office after being investigated by highway patrol that there was no way the officer could have avoided to collision.
