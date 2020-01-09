GENERIC - Basketball 2

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - A high school basketball coach has been suspended for conduct unbecoming of the program he works in.

Henderson County Public Schools reports Joey Bryson, the varsity coach at West Henderson High School, is being suspended for two games. Molly McGowan Gorsuch, the public information officer for the district, says the decision was addressed internally with principal Shannon Auten and athletic director Jeff Smith and based on their expectations for student-athletes, coaches, and the school's athletic program.

The varsity team will be coached by assistant coach Rusty Ward during Bryson's suspension.

The unbecoming conduct was not detailed in the release sent out by Gorsuch.

