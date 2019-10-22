BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said Tuesday that Berea High Athletic Director and Basketball Coach Jeff Maness resigned from the district last week citing personal reasons.
He had worked for GCS since August of 2010.
The school district said they are conducting an audit of financial records “related to athletic and pupil activity funds to ensure funds were not misappropriated.”
“The audit was prompted by evidence that Maness was not in full compliance with all the financial protocols required by the district,” GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton stated in a news release.
No other details were immediately available.
