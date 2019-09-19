BEREA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said a student who left Lakeview Middle School on foot Thursday afternoon was found safe at a friend’s house.
Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the school district said the student has a regular 12 p.m. dismissal time, but did not get on the bus as normal and was seen instead walking behind the school toward the Swamp Rabbit Trail.
“The student indicated that he planned to walk home today,” Brotherton said in an e-mail. “When the bus driver saw the student walking away instead of boarding the bus she notified the school resource officer.”
The school then worked with the student’s guardian and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office to determine his whereabouts.
Brotherton said the boy was found safe at a friend’s house.
