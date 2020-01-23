SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg School District 7 says a bus driver is on leave after pulling out a taser during a route recently.
In a statement sent to FOX Carolina late Thursday evening, spokesperson Beth Lancaster confirmed the driver held a small pink taser/flashlight combination tool to try to break up some kind of disruption on the route. However, the statement did not condone what the driver did, expressing disappointment in the driver.
Since then, the driver has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a district investigation.
The full statement sent to FOX Carolina follows:
It was brought to our attention that one of our bus drivers held a small pink taser/flashlight combination up in an effort to address what she perceived to be a disruptive bus route. To be clear, our employees’ first priority is to be the safety of our students. We are disappointed that this driver’s decision to bring an unauthorized deterrent (in this case a taser) into the presence of students and on school property has created such a disruption for all involved. The driver has been placed on administrative leave and we are in the process of investigating the incident.
