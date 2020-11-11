TAYLORS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a flatbed truck.
The wreck occurred on Wade Hampton Boulevard at Watson Road in Taylors around 1:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for the school district said the bus was crossing Wade Hampton from Watson when it was struck by the truck.
The bus driver, who was actually the bus driving trainer for the district, was shaken up and taken to the hospital as a precaution, but the spokesman said there were no serious injuries in the crash.
No students were on board. The bus was en route to the Bus Center in Taylors.
FOX Carolina has reached out to the SC Highway Patrol to learn more.
MORE NEWS - Charleston International Airport back open after passengers evacuate due to suspicious package detected by TSA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.