EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesman for the Pickens County School District said Forest Acres Elementary School's Friday dismissal was disrupted by a police chase that ended on school property.
John Eby said dismissal was paused as a safety precaution when a law enforcement pursuit of a burglary suspect made its way onto school property.
Eby said Easley police took the suspect in custody and removed that suspect from school property.
Afterwards, school dismissal resumed without incident.
"We're thankful to EPD for their quick response to ensure the safety of our students and staff," Eby said.
Easley police later confirmed the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.