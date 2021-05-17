ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- On Monday, Anderson School District 5 officials confirmed that long-time TL Hanna Football coach, Jim Fraser, passed away.
District Superintendent Thomas Wilson released a statement on Fraser saying, “I got to know him first as a rather intimidating Coach, and then 40 years later when I moved back to Anderson I got to know the kind hearted man who loved TL Hanna, high school athletics and the Anderson community that he called home. His legacy is everlasting and he will be missed”
This is all of the information that we have at this time, we will continue to update this story as more details are released.
