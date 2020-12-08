POWDERSVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Anderson School District One confirmed that Wren schools were experiencing a partial power outage on Tuesday morning.
The power outage also resulted in the internet being down at the schools, which officials said will affect virtual students.
Officials said they still plan to continue with the school day and serve lunch to students.
Below is the full statement from the district:
Anderson School District One would like to inform the parents of students attending Wren Elementary, Wren Middle and Wren High schools of a partial power outage at those schools today, December 8th, 2020. Duke Power is currently working on the issue and believes that the outage will be repaired and power will be restored shortly. All three schools will be able to serve lunch to students. Unfortunately, the internet is down at all three schools which affects the Virtual Learning Students' ability to log-on to WebEx and will not allow incoming phone calls. In case of an emergency, parents may contact the District Office at 864-847-7344.
At this time, the District does not believe it is necessary to dismiss school early as teachers are continuing to provide meaningful instruction to students.
The outage is listed on Duke Energy's outage map and does not appear to be impacting the surrounding community.
MORE NEWS - Task force presents final recommendation for renaming Vance Elementary School in Asheville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.