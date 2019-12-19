DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina) – Spartanburg District 5 said a couple made sure kids at one Upstate school are free of lunch debt in time for Christmas.
Melissa Robinette, spokesperson for Dist. 5, said it happened after a woman called Abner Creek Academy last asking to speak to cafeteria manager and offered to pay all of the kids' outstanding lunch bills.
That balance turned out to be $11,000 and the woman and her husband will foot the bill.
Robinette says the school is using this as a teaching opportunity that fits with the "kindness curriculum" the school’s leaders are promoting.
