GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A school district spokesperson for Greenville County has announced that a hearing officer has rendered judgment for nine gifted middle school students accused of threatening a teacher.
All nine students attend Sterling School’s Charles Towne Middle School for gifted students. The comments were made in a social media group chat.
The students were arrested by Greenville Police Department and suspended. They have been recommended for expulsion, according to the district.
District spokesperson Beth Brotherton says that although a decision has been reached, the district will not be revealing what that decision is. Brotherton did, however, explain the process the district follows when dealing with student discipline.
"As for the process, students who commit serious disciplinary infractions are recommended for expulsion and appear before a Hearing Officer. The officer is an objective third party who serves as the designee of the Board of Trustees. The officer evaluates all evidence, considers the totality of the circumstances and conducts a due process hearing before making a decision.
The Hearing Officer has rendered judgement for the students involved in the incident at Sterling. The sanctions were based on the actions and degree of involvement of each individual student during separate hearings. The decisions are consistent with disciplinary action taken previously in similar circumstances.
Students may appeal the Hearing Officer’s decision to the Board of Trustees."
