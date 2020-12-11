WATERLOO, SC (FOX Carolina) Laurens County School District #55 said Friday that eLearning will continue at Waterloo Elementary School until the holiday break.
Dr. Ameca Thomas released this statement:
“We still have several staff members who will need to continue in quarantine or isolation; therefore, Waterloo Elementary School will need to continue with eLearning for the week of December 14-18, 2020, the final week before the holiday break. We expect to return to full five day per week face-to-face learning environments at Waterloo when students and staff are scheduled to return on January 4, 2021.”
“We hope the two week holiday break will give everyone the chance to recover, and we will be able to begin 2021 with all of our staff and students at Waterloo Elementary School and in all of our schools in good health and ready to learn as we move forward.”
