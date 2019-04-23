SOUTH CAROLINA (FOX CAROLINA) -- The election is over for the 14th district of the House of Representations, the South Carolina Election Commission reported on their website.
The results have not been officially confirmed yet but Stewart Jones has been declared the winner.
The republican candidate has won the election with over half the percentages of votes, it would seem.
Jones locked in 56.1 % and his opponent Garret McDaniel locked in 43.50 %.
All votes have been accounted for, the website says.
