GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenville County Schools said one of their buses was involved in a minor crash Wednesday on its afternoon route.
According to Beth Brotherton with Greenville County Schools, a school bus was rear-ended by a car around 4:22 p.m. on Old Gunter Road and Hunts Croft Lane.
Fourteen Woodmont High School students were on board, though Brotherton says none of them were injured in the accident.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the incident.
