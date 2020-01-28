GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Greenville County school bus reportedly struck a pedestrian on Highway 414, according to a press release from spokesperson Beth Brotherton.
Brotherton says that just after 5:35 p.m. a bus with no students on board struck a pedestrian, who was reportedly walking along the white line of the roadway and was hit the back of the head by the bus mirror.
The pedestrian was immediately taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.
Brotherton says Greenville County Schools will conduct its own review of the incident.
