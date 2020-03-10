GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A Hillcrest Middle School parent is under self quarantine after being identified with a presumptive coronavirus case, according to Greenville County School District.
The student who resides with the parent will also be under self quarantine until test results come back.
Officials say that Hillcrest Middle teachers and parents were notified about the situation. Environmental cleaning is taking place at the school tonight.
