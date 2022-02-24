GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Extra law enforcement has been added to Greenville High School after a threat was made towards the school Thursday morning, according to Greenville County Schools.
Tim Waller said the school got a phone call threatening harm against the school. The district and law enforcement were both notified and an investigation began.
We're told extra officers are on campus and were supervising each entryway as students arrived to the school. The school is now on lockout now that students have arrived, meaning no one can leave or enter the school.
Greenville Police said no actual incident has occurred at the school. This is all just precautionary.
Tim Waller said parents were notified and will continue to be updated.
