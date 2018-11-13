GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Greenville County Schools said a Special Needs school bus was the victim of a hit-and-run Tuesday morning.
The crash happened on the entrance ramp to I-385 South off Pleasantburg Drive, near the QT.
The spokesperson said no students were on board at the time. The driver and an aide suffered minor injuries and EMS was requested.
No other details were immediately available.
Greenville police said the other driver is in custody and charged with hit and run.
Police said a tree was knocked down in the crash and the school bus is stuck in the mud.
