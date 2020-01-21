GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Greenville County Schools said JL Mann’s basketball coach, Mike Morrison, was placed on leave after an incident at Friday night’s game against Wade Hampton and charged by deputies on Tuesday with disturbing schools.
“At the conclusion of the Wade Hampton vs. JL Mann basketball game Friday night the teams’ head coaches were involved in a verbal altercation,” GCS spokesperson Beth Brotherton stated in an email. “During the confrontation JL Mann Coach Mike Morrison had to be restrained by members of his coaching staff multiple times before exiting the gym. On Monday Morrison was suspended from his coaching duties pending the outcome of district and law enforcement investigations.”
On Tuesday, Brotherton said Morris was arrested by Greenville County deputies and charged with disturbing schools.
Morrison was then placed on leave by the school district from his position as computer lab manager and head basketball coach.
Assistant Coach Devin Davatchi will serve as interim head coach.
