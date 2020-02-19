SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Spartanburg District 3 says extra law enforcement will be at Cowpens Middle School on Thursday after a threat against the campus circulated online.
In a statement sent to local media, the district says the threat was made and passed around on social media. The district says it's working with Cowpens PD and Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office to handle the situation.
The district says there are students identified that have been tied to the threat, and that they will not be allowed on any District Three campus.
Full statement from Spartanburg District Three follows:
District Three is aware of the rumor of a possible threat circulating on social media about Cowpens Middle School. Administration is working with the Cowpens Police Department and Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office to handle this situation and we will have extra law enforcement on the Cowpens Middle School property for Thursday, February 20th.
The students in question will not be allowed on any District Three campus.
These safety measures are out of an abundance of caution as our students and staff’s safety is our number one priority.
Because this is an ongoing investigation, we are unable to comment anymore at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.