GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood District 50 said a lockout has been lifted at Emerald High School after the school was placed on a lockout Wednesday morning.
The school was placed on a brief lockout while law enforcement investigated a bomb threat being written on a boys bathroom wall.
Shortly after noon the school district said the lockout was over and the school was operating normally.
There have been a number of recent fake bomb threats investigated at schools in Greenwood County in recent weeks.
