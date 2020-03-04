High school generic
GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenwood District 50 said two bomb threats found scrawled on bathroom walls at two schools prompted lockouts and law enforcement investigations Wednesday.

The first occurred at Emerald High School.

The school was placed on a brief lockout while law enforcement investigated a bomb threat being written on a boys' bathroom wall, the district said.

Shortly after noon the school district said the lockout was over and the school was operating normally.

Later, the school district announced that Northside Middle School was placed on a lockout due to a bomb threat being written on a girls' bathroom wall. 

13 minutes later, the school district tweeted that the Northside lockout had been lifted as well.

There have been a number of recent fake bomb threats investigated at schools in Greenwood County in recent weeks.

PREVIOUSLY:

Police: Threat written in Ninety Six HS bathroom lead to lockdown, early dismissal; no bomb found
Student arrested after making verbal bomb threat at this Upstate high school, the school district says

