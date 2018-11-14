PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Anderson County emergency dispatchers said no injuries were reported when a school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning.

According to the SC Highway Patrol website, the crash happened on Lebanon Road near Spear Road around 8 a.m.

Dr. Joanne Avery, Superintendent of Anderson County School District Four, confirmed one of District 4’s buses was involved.

Avery said the bus was rear-ended.

The bus was not damaged and no children were hurt. The children were taken to school on another bus, Avery said.

Troopers said 26 kids and the driver were on the bus at the time.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Honda, was charged with too fast for conditions, troopers said.

