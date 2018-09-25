STARR, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with Anderson County School District 3 said no students were hurt when a pickup slammed into the back of a school bus
According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 81 near Woodson Drive in Starr.
The crash happened just after dismissal. Officials said the bus was full of students leaving from Crescent High and Starr-Iva Middle.
Superintendent Kathy Hipp said 27 students were on board. One student was taken to the hospital as a precaution.
Hipp said she is thankful the rear seats were empty at the time of the collision.
Parents were contacted and were picking up their children.
No students were hurt but officials said the driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital with injuries.
