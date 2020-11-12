SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg County School District Three said one of their school buses was involved in a minor accident Thursday morning on Old Converse Road near East Main Street.
15 high school students were on board at the time.
The district said there were no injuries in either vehicle.
The students made it to school on time and were checked out by the school nurse as a precaution. Parents were also notified, officials said.
The district said Highway Patrol determined that the other driver was at fault.
