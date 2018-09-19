ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -
An Anderson County road was reportedly blocked after a crash involving a school bus Wednesday afternoon.
According to the SC Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Beckman Drive near Camden Drive around 4:40 p.m. Troopers reported the roadway was blocked.
Kyle Newton, a spokesman for Anderson County School District Five, confirmed the crash involved one of the school district’s buses.
Newton said the bus was carrying 7 students from Robert Anderson Middle School when it was rear-ended by a Ford pickup truck.
No one was hurt.
The driver of the truck was charged for driving too fast for road conditions.
