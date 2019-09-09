Laurens Co. School bus crash

School bus crash on SC 101 in Laurens County (FOX Carolina/ Sep. 9, 2019)

 Dal Kalsi

GRAY COURT, SC (FOX Carolina) – Laurens County School District 55 confirmed one of their school buses was involved in a crash Monday afternoon, but said no students were on board at the time.

According to the SC Highway Patrol website, the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on SC 101 near Harris Grove Church Road.

Injuries were reported.

No other details were immediately available.

