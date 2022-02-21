ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Law enforcement and the school district responded to a school threat made by a student Sunday night, according to Anderson School District 5.
The district said administration at Westside High School were made aware of the threat and law enforcement responded to the student's house Sunday night.
We're told the student was not at school Monday.
The district said the next step for the student will be decided by a disciplinary tribunal.
This is all the information we have at this time.
