WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Oconee County said a school bus was involved in an accident Monday morning.
According to SCHP, the crash happened at 7:36 a.m. on Shiloh Road near Carradine Road. Thankfully, there were no injuries.
The school district said another bus will take the students to school.
Highway patrol is currently on the scene.
(0) comments
