WILLIAMSTON, SC (FOX Carolina) – Anderson County School District One said Palmetto Elementary dismissed early Thursday due to a power outage.
The district said students were dismissed at 12:30 p.m. and there will be no after school activities.
Parents were notified.
The district expects classes to resume as normal on Friday.
