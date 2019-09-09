GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Greenville County School District says a malfunction at a Duke Energy substation left a high school without power for a few hours Monday afternoon.
According to district spokesperson Beth Brotherton, JL Man High School was without power starting around noon due to the malfunction.
Luckily, the school was able to feed all students lunch. A modified schedule was also put into place, relying on natural light to conduct the shortened classes.
The district monitored temperatures in the building to make sure it was safe for all students and staff.
After dismissal, around 4 p.m., the district said power had been restored.
