GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) Greenwood 50 officials said power has officially been restored to four area schools after a nearby Duke Energy substation's circuits went down Monday morning.
According to officials, Hodges, Pinecrest, Greenwood High and G. Frank Russell Technology Center were affected by the outage.
Duke Energy informed the district and school officials that the circuits at one of their substations went down, causing the outage to nearby establishments.
During the outage, officials say students were safe and provided lunches. Students who take classes at the Technology Center remained at their home school until power was restored.
The outage was over prior to 12:30 p.m., and all schools returned to normal operations.
