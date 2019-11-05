SWAIN, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- A precautionary recall has been initiated in Swain County schools, after a contracted food vendor informed the district that some vegetables may have listeria contamination.
According to district officials, raw broccoli and cauliflower was served a few days ago at the cafeteria of Swain Middle and Swain High School.
Swain County says they have thrown out products associated with the recall but some may have been consumed before the recall. Additionally listeria is killed by heating, so cooked foods are not risky.
The school district claims the recall is precautionary and the food is not currently associated with any illnesses of outbreaks. The vendor and the school are working with the health department and have notified parents, and other school systems of this concern.
The following dates are when the product was served:
Swain Middle School - 10/10/19 and 10/29/19
Swain High School - 10/1/19
MORE NEWS - Fire Department: Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Williamston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.