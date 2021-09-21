SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – The director and the assistant director of the RD Anderson Applied Technology Center have been placed on administrative leave, according to Spartanburg School District Six spokesperson Cynthia Robinson.
Director Sherri Yarborough and Assistant Director Bobby Edwards have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation into alleged professional misconduct, according to Robinson.
Both have also submitted resignations for board consideration.
RD Anderson is a multi-district career center serving the four, five and six school districts.
