SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office announced that the passing of a young girl early Monday morning as the result of a car accident.
The Spartanburg Police Department says they responded to the single-vehicle accident along Anita Drive around 1:20 a.m.
Three juveniles were reportedly riding in a 2003 Honda Accord that left the roadway and crashed.
Coroner Rusty Clevenger says Zykeria Keylois Posey, 13, was one of the passengers in the vehicle. She unfortunately passed away as a result of her injuries.
Her family told FOX Carolina crews that she was a rising 7th grader at McCracken Middle School.
Superintendent Elect Jeff Stevens with District 7 released a statement after hearing the news:
“Our District 7 family is deeply saddened by the loss of Zykeria, and our hearts are heavy for her family and friends. Principal Margaret Peach of McCracken Middle School describes Zykeria as a bright young lady who was a good student, was well-liked by her teachers and friends, and had a promising future. She will be greatly missed.”
The Coroner's Office and the Spartanburg Police Department are investigating the incident. Anyone with knowledge of the accident is asked to contact the Police Department at (864) 596-2090, (864) 909-5946 or MPO Keven Renneker at krenneker@cityofspartanburg.org.
My prayers are with the family. May God hold you close.
