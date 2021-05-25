SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- Spartanburg School District Three says that students were evacuated from a school bus moments before the engine caught on fire, according to a release.
The incident happened at around 3:35 Tuesday afternoon when a bus driver noticed smoke coming from the engine of the bus while driving along Thurgood Marshall Rd.
Spartanburg Three says that no one was injured during the incident and all students were transported home safely.
The district thanked the bus driver for his quick thinking and following of safety protocols during the incident.
