UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - Union County Schools announced on Facebook Friday that Foster Park Elementary School will use distance learning on Monday, September 21.
The change in format is due to a positive COVID-19 test result for an individual whose position requires them to move throughout the school.
"...We feel it is in the best interest of our students and staff to take extra precautions and continue to deep clean the building through Monday," the district posted.
Students are to continue working on any assignments given to them this week and any additional information will be sent to parents by the school principal or a child's teacher.
