(Union County, SC/FOX Carolina) - After meeting in executive session on Thursday, the Union County School District board issued a public statement regarding concerns over allegations of an administrator videotaping a student.
The district said the South Carolina Department of Education has launched an investigation into the matter and they will cooperate fully. No action will be taken by the district while the investigation is ongoing.
On Sep. 18, Union County High School posted a statement on Facebook from the superintendent, Dr. William Roach Jr., about the incident.
The statement said the district was investigating an allegation that a video of a student was shared via social media. The statement said a student was videoed for a "potential news article" but they could not find evidence the video was shared.
The statement said the administration spoke with the student's mother, and she was satisfied with how the district investigation was handled.
The school board's regular meeting will be held Monday, Sep. 23 at 6:30 p.m. at Buffalo Elementary School.
Below is the full statement issued Thursday regarding the state investigation:
"The Board is aware of the community’s concerns regarding allegations of an administrator videotaping a student. Student safety and student privacy are important to the Board in order to cultivate the desired learning environment. The South Carolina Department of Education has opened an investigation into the matter. While the Board could order a separate investigation, we believe that the State Department is able to conduct an independent investigation which will serve the interest of all parties. The District will fully cooperate with the State Department in its investigation.
While the investigation is ongoing, the Board will not comment or take any action on the matter. The Board will review the matter at the conclusion of the investigation and will determine what action is appropriate to serve the best interests of the District and out students. The Board takes this matter seriously and is committed to providing a safe learning environment for all students."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.