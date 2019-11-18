GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools said a school bus carrying approximately 35 students from Lakeview Middle School was hit by another car Monday afternoon.
The district said the bus was stopped at a railroad crossing on Woodside Avenue when it was rear-ended by a car around 3:51 p.m.
No injuries were reported.
Our crew at the scene spotted two other vehicles with damage behind the school bus.
No other details were immediately available.
