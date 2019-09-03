SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A spokesperson for Spartanburg County District 6 said a bus driver was able to safely get 24 students off a school bus that caught fire Tuesday morning and then put out the dire.
Cynthia Robinson with the school district said the bus caught fire on Glenn Springs Road in the Pauline community.
School bus driver Jack Smith noticed smoke coming from the dashboard and then followed the district’s safety protocol and evacuated the bus.
The two dozen students from Pauline-Glenn Spring Elementary, Gable Middle, and Dorman High School all got off the bus safely, Robinson said.
Smith then grabbed a fire extinguisher and used it to put out the fire.
Parents were notified and all the students were put on another bus to get to school.
Robinson said Smith “did a wonderful job” handling the situation. He has been a bus driver for three years.
