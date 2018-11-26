SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Spartanburg School District 7 issued a statement Monday regarding a gun found on campus.
The district says an administrator was alerted of a student displaying a handgun in a restroom of Spartanburg High. The school resource officer confiscated the handgun and no ammunition was found.
A deputy with the Spartanburg Sheriff's Office arrived on scene to assist in the matter. The deputy says after they extracted the firearm from the teen's book bag, he said he was unaware of how it ended up in his possession.
According to an incident report, the student said the bag belonged to his younger brother and was also used as a fishing bag for his stepfather.
After being read his rights, the 16-year-old was handcuffed and transported to the Spartanburg Department of Juvenile Justice Office.
The teen has been charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds. The district has a policy that says any student who brings a weapon to school will be expelled.
The following is District 7's policy directed specifically by the Gun-Free Schools Act 20 U.S.C 7151:
The board will expel any student who brings a weapon to school. For purposes of this policy, weapon means a firearm. The term firearm is defined extensively in the U.S. Code, but generally means a weapon (gun) or destructive device (explosive, incendiary).
The period of expulsion will be no less than one year.
The board directs the superintendent to bring recommendations for expulsion consistent with this policy except that the superintendent, on a case-by-case basis, may modify this expulsion requirement.
The district will refer each expelled student to the local county office of the Department of Juvenile Justice.
The school also issued a statement on the incident:
Earlier today, a SHS student reported to an administrator that another student displayed a handgun while in the restroom at SHS. The administrator made immediate contact with the school’s resource officer. Upon further investigation by the administrator, this particular student was found to be in possession of a handgun. The gun was confiscated and no ammunition was found. This student has been charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and has been recommended for expulsion by SHS.
The student who reported the incident should be commended for coming forward. We feel confident this report came to us as a result of cultivating positive relationships, communicating open door policies, and the continuous effort to educate our students on school safety and reporting.
