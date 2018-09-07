Spartanburg District Five Schools said Friday that a student was removed from the campus of D.R. Hill Middle School after a reported threat.
D.R. Hill officials began investigating after getting a tip that student verbally threatened to bring a gun to school and harm to students and staff.
“Our school resource officer and local law enforcement were immediately notified, and began an investigation,” Melissa Robinette, a District 5 spokesperson, said. “While we do not currently have evidence that the student had the means to carry out this threat, District Five takes all threats of this nature extremely seriously.”
The student involved has been removed from campus and will face a disciplinary hearing.
The school contacted parents about the issue.
“While unfortunate, incidents like this continue to be a reminder of the importance of students doing the right thing and reporting any threats against school safety,” Robinette stated. “The student who did that in this case is to be commended. As always, safety is our top priority in District Five, and we will continue to work to make sure our campuses are safe for all students and staff.”
