LYMAN, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for Spartanburg County School District Five said Thursday that a student was taken into custody after a prank call led to brief lockdowns at Lyman Elementary and DR Hill Middle School.
The call was made right after noon. Melissa Robinette said that dispatch received a call about a student with a gun inside Lyman Elementary, which prompted the lockdowns.
"Dispatch was able to track the call and found out it was a prank call made by a student at DR Hill Middle," Robinette said.
The child who made the prank call was taken into custody and Robinette said the administrative discipline process has begun.
The lockdowns have since been lifted.
