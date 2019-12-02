ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – One of the most famous faces from the sidelines of Upstate high school football games is back in the hospital.
Anderson School District Fived confirmed that T.L. Hanna’s beloved “Radio” was in fair condition Monday after being re-admitted to the hospital over the weekend.
They mentioned an issue with his pancreas initially brought him to the ICU.
The District says once "Radio" regains his strength, he'll be taken back to the NHC facility for rehabilitation care.
To ensure the Upstate legend has time to rest and get back to his normal self, his family has requested that no visitors come to see him at this time.
However, those who want to send their well wishes to "Radio" can do so by mailing a letter to the following address:
TL Hanna High School - Attn. Radio
2600 Highway 81 North
Anderson SC 29621
"Radio" was admitted to the hospital earlier this year after another health scare.
