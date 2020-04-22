SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers said one person is dead and four others are hurt, including three small children, in a crash on US 221 just north of Spartanburg on Wednesday.
According to the SCHP website, the wreck happened around 11:30 a.m. near Barnwell Road.
Troopers said a 2007 Toyota was heading south when it crossed the center line and struck a 2013 BMW that was headed north.
Troopers said the driver of the Toyota was entrapped in the car and had to be mechanically freed from the vehicle. That driver died at the scene.
There were also three children in the car, ages 1, 8, and 9, who troopers said were all hurt and taken to the hospital.
The driver of the BMW was also hurt and taken to the hospital.
We later learned from the coroner's office the driver was 18-year-old Kurshay Jackson, who lived in Moore. But we later learned more details about her and who she was driving from Spartanburg District 7.
According to the district, Kurshay was a senior at Spartanburg High School and was set to graduate this year. They also confirmed that she was driving her two younger siblings and her daughter when the crash happened. As of writing, all three children are still in the hospital.
District superintendent Russell Booker shared this statement with FOX Carolina:
Our District 7 family is reeling from the enormity of this tragic situation. We are heartbroken over the loss of Kurshay, particularly as she prepared to graduate at the end of this year. We are praying fervently for the recovery of her younger siblings and daughter, for their entire family, and for the many students and teachers at Spartanburg High School, The Cleveland Academy of Leadership, and The Franklin School who love these children. While we are unable to come together within our schools to mourn this loss and support one another, we will use other avenues to connect and share remotely during this difficult time.
Facebook Live video from the scene:
MORE NEWS - Governor and Superintendent of Education opt to keep SC schools closed through end of school year
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.